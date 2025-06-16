Courtney Love | Ho un friend with benefit con cui faccio le mie cose romantiche Ed è un libertino come me

Courtney Love, icona rock e donna dal carattere indomito, svela un angolo della sua vita sentimentale senza fare nomi, lasciando spazio all’immaginazione. La cantante, ora sessantenne, ha aggiornato i fan sul suo stato d’anima, sottolineando l’intimità e la riservatezza che circondano questa figura misteriosa. In un mondo dove le storie d’amore sono spesso sotto i riflettori, Courtney preferisce mantenere il suo cuore protetto, lasciando spazio a curiosità e rispetto.

La cantante, oggi sessantenne, ha aggiornato i fan sul suo status sentimentale. Ma non fa nomi: «Non mi piace parlare di lui, perché c’è un po’ di gelosia che ruota attorno a questa persona». 🔗 Leggi su Vanityfair.it © Vanityfair.it - Courtney Love: «Ho un friend with benefit, con cui faccio le mie cose romantiche. Ed è un libertino come me»

Courtney Love Admits to Having a 'Friend With Benefits' for Her 'Romantic Crap' - The person that I most do my romantic crap with is also a libertine, so we are really more friends with benefits," Courtney said of her new partner, whose identity she kept under ... toofab.com scrive

Courtney Love, 60, Reveals She Has a 'Friend with Benefits' to Do Her 'Romantic Crap' With - " The actress, who was married to Nirvana rocker Kurt Cobain from 1992 until his death in 1994, wouldn't name who she was referring to. Segnala people.com