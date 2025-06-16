Courtney Love | Ho un friend with benefit con cui faccio le mie cose romantiche Ed è un libertino come me

Vanityfair.it | 16 giu 2025

Courtney Love, icona rock e donna dal carattere indomito, svela un angolo della sua vita sentimentale senza fare nomi, lasciando spazio all’immaginazione. La cantante, ora sessantenne, ha aggiornato i fan sul suo stato d’anima, sottolineando l’intimità e la riservatezza che circondano questa figura misteriosa. In un mondo dove le storie d’amore sono spesso sotto i riflettori, Courtney preferisce mantenere il suo cuore protetto, lasciando spazio a curiosità e rispetto.

La cantante, oggi sessantenne, ha aggiornato i fan sul suo status sentimentale. Ma non fa nomi: «Non mi piace parlare di lui, perché c’è un po’ di gelosia che ruota attorno a questa persona». 🔗 Leggi su Vanityfair.it

Courtney Love: «Ho un friend with benefit, con cui faccio le mie cose romantiche. Ed è un libertino come me»

