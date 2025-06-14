Ready or Not 2 | Shawn Hatosy e Samara Weaving svelano dettagli splatter e un cast stellare

Preparati a un nuovo capitolo di suspense e risate con "Ready or Not 2"! Shawn Hatosy e Samara Weaving tornano in un sequel che promette sangue, sorprese e un cast stellare, sotto la regia di Radio Silence. Le prime anticipazioni svelano dettagli splatter e colpi di scena che lasceranno il pubblico senza fiato. Sei pronto a scoprire cosa hanno in serbo i nostri protagonisti? La paura e il divertimento sono dietro l'angolo!

Il sequel del cult horror comedy si preannuncia più sanguinoso che mai, con Radio Silence alla regia e un'impressionante parata di stelle accanto ai protagonisti. Le prime anticipazioni!

