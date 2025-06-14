Milan Walker spiazza | Rinuncerei ad una Premier League per vincere …

Kyle Walker, il dinamico terzino in prestito al Milan dal Manchester City, ha sorpreso tutti annunciando di essere disposto a rinunciare alla prestigiosa Premier League pur di raggiungere un obiettivo più grande: vincere la Champions League con il club rossonero. Le sue parole riflettono una passione travolgente e un desiderio di gloria internazionale che trasmettono tutta la determinazione e il cuore di un campione. Ma cosa lo spinge davvero a questa scelta audace?

