The Summer I Turned Pretty 3 | Trailer Data d’Uscita e Anticipazioni Nozze di Billy!

Il trailer della terza e ultima stagione di "The Summer I Turned Pretty" ha finalmente fatto il suo debutto, promettendo un’estate ricca di emozioni, decisioni importanti e un matrimonio che lascerà tutti senza fiato. La suspense cresce: cosa riserverà il gran finale a Belly, Conrad e Jeremiah? Scopriamo insieme le anticipazioni e i dettagli di questa attesissima conclusione!

Il grande amore confuso: anticipazioni sulle rotture nella terza stagione di The Summer I Turned Pretty - Nella terza e ultima stagione di "The Summer I Turned Pretty", attesa su Prime Video il 16 luglio, le emozioni si intensificano e si preannunciano rotture inaspettate.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Trailer: Are Belly and Jeremiah Getting Married? Don't Miss Out Special Taylor Swift Feature Come scrive msn.com: Prime Video has released the official trailer for the final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty, and it’s full of surprises, heartbreak, and a special feature from Taylor Swift.