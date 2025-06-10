The Lunar Chronicles Warner Bros | L’epica saga fantasy-sci-fi arriva in animazione!

Preparati a un’avventura straordinaria: Warner Bros. Animation trasforma le epiche Lunar Chronicles in una spettacolare serie animata, portando sul grande schermo il mondo affascinante di Marissa Meyer. Con un team stellare, tra cui ILM, e una narrazione coinvolgente, questa saga fantasy e sci-fi promette di rivoluzionare l’animazione. È arrivato il momento di scoprire un nuovo capitolo di questa incredibile avventura!

Warner Bros. Animation porta sul grande schermo la serie bestseller di Marissa Meyer, puntando sull'innovazione e un team stellare, inclusa ILM. 🔗 Leggi su Mistermovie.it © Mistermovie.it - The Lunar Chronicles Warner Bros: L’epica saga fantasy-sci-fi arriva in animazione!

In questa notizia si parla di: Warner Bros Lunar Chronicles

