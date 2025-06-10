The Institute | Il Terrificante Trailer Svela l’Incubo firmato Stephen King su MGM+

Preparati a un’esplorazione mozzafiato nel cuore dell’orrore: il trailer di "The Institute" su MGM+ svela un incubo infuocato, tratto dall’omonimo romanzo di Stephen King. Un mix di suspense e terrore che promette di tenere gli spettatori col fiato sospeso. La serie TV si presenta come un’esperienza imperdibile per gli amanti del brivido. Non resta che immergersi in questo terrificante viaggio...

Preparatevi a un brivido unico: la serie TV tratta dal romanzo di Stephen King "The Institute" arriva su MGM+ e il primo trailer ci catapulta in un mistero agghiacciante. 🔗 Leggi su Mistermovie.it © Mistermovie.it - The Institute: Il Terrificante Trailer Svela l’Incubo firmato Stephen King su MGM+

