WWE | Becky Lynch conquista il Women’s Intercontinental Championship battendo Lyra Valkyria

WWE Money in the Bank ha regalato un emozionante colpo di scena: Becky Lynch, simbolo di determinazione, ha finalmente conquistato il Women’s Intercontinental Championship sconfiggendo l’ex protetta Lyra Valkyria in un match avvincente di 15 minuti e 20 secondi. Dopo una serie di sconfitte, The Man ha dimostrato che la grinta può superare ogni ostacolo. Le stipulazioni particolari hanno reso il duello ancora più intenso e memorabile, elevando l’evento a livelli inaspettati.

