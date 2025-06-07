TNA | Trick Williams mantiene il TNA World Title contro Elijah a Against All Odds

L’atmosfera a Tempe era incandescentissima, con il pubblico in tensionsa attesa del match clou di Against All Odds 2025. Trick Williams, fresco campione TNA, ha dimostrato tutta la sua determinazione difendendo il titolo contro un avversario di peso come Elijah A. La sfida ha regalato emozioni indescrivibili e ha scritto un nuovo capitolo epico nella storia del wrestling. Ma come è andata a finire? Scopriamolo insieme...

La TNA ha presentato Against All Odds, alla Mullett Arena di Tempe, in Arizona. L'arena gremita era in fermento per tanti motivi, ma soprattutto per il match principale della serata. Trick Williams aveva scioccato il mondo del pro wrestling conquistando il TNA World Title durante WWE Battleground. Ad Against All Odds 2025, ha messo in palio il titolo contro Elijah. L'ex Elias aveva chiarito da tempo di essere in fila per sfidare Trick Williams e, durante la settimana, era anche apparso a NXT per assistere alla difesa titolata di Williams contro Mike Santana.

