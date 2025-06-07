Impact 05 06 2025 Xia is a Monster

In un episodio di IMPACT che promette suspense e colpi di scena, Tasha Steelz e Indi Hartwell si sfidano in un confronto ricco di tensione. Tra manovre sorprendenti e momenti di alta tensione, le loro azioni lasciano il pubblico con il fiato sospeso. Ma cosa riserverà il futuro per queste due protagoniste? Scopriamo insieme come si svilupperanno gli eventi e quali alleanze o rivalità prenderanno forma nel backstage.

TASHA STEELZ vs INDI HARTWELL (2,5 5) Un match sufficiente apre questa nuova puntata di iMPACT. Tra le note salienti una sliced bread di Tasha ai danni della sua avversaria, poi un errore di comunicazione con il resto dell’Order 4 porta la Steelz alla distrazione fatale, quella che consegna la vittoria nelle mani di Indi. Nel post match continuano le diatribe della stable con Mustafa Ali che attacca Jason Hotch. Poco dopo nel backstage viene ufficializzato il match tra i due ad Against All Odds. VINCITRICE: INDI HARTWELL X-DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH: MOOSE (C) vs ERIC YOUNG (2,5 5) I due si conoscono molto bene e di fatti ne esce fuori un match buono, in questo caso però, al contrario del loro noto precedente di Sacrifice 2024, è il finale a “rovinare” le circostanze. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net © Zonawrestling.net - Impact 05.06.2025 Xia is a Monster

