Royal Cornwall Show il principe William sorseggia gin con la Duchessa di Edimburgo

Al Royal Cornwall Show, un incontro di tradizione e innovazione, il Principe William ha stupito tutti sorseggiando gin con la Duchessa di Edimburgo, scambiando idee sulla filiera locale e le eccellenze regionali. Un momento di autentica connessione tra famiglia, cultura e territorio che rende questa manifestazione ancora più speciale. Scopriamo insieme come questo evento unisce storia, passione e un tocco di eleganza reale.

Il Principe di Galles William ha raggiunto la Duchessa di Edimburgo al Royal Cornwall Show venerdì, incontrando i partecipanti e assaggiando i prodotti regionali. Il Principe William ha sorseggiato gin e discusso di pane a lievitazione naturale insieme a sua zia. William è patrono del Royal Cornwall Show. 🔗 Leggi su Lapresse.it © Lapresse.it - Royal Cornwall Show, il principe William sorseggia gin con la Duchessa di Edimburgo

In questa notizia si parla di: William Royal Cornwall Show

