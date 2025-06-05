Ready or Not 2 | Here I Come fissata la data d’uscita del sequel

L’attesa è finita: Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, il sequel del celebre horror del 2019, arriverà nelle sale il 10 aprile 2026. Con Samara Weaving e un cast stellare, questo nuovo capitolo promette brividi e suspense ancora più intensi. Preparatevi a rivivere l’adrenalina di un film che ha conquistato il cuore di milioni di fan in tutto il mondo. La suspense sta per tornare—e voi, siete pronti?

“Ready or Not 2: Here I Come”, il sequel del successo horror di Searchlight del 2019 “Ready or Not” (uscito in Italia con il titolo Finché Morte non ci Separi ), arriverà nelle sale cinematografiche di tutto il mondo il 10 aprile 2026. Samara Weaving torna nel ruolo principale di Grace, affiancata da Kathryn Newton, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Shawn Hatosy, Néstor Carbonell, Kevin Durand, Olivia Cheng, David Cronenberg ed Elijah Wood. Gran parte del team creativo di “Ready or Not” si riunirà per il sequel, inclusi i registi Matt Bettinelli-Olpin e Tyler Gillett, così come gli sceneggiatori Guy Busick e R. 🔗 Leggi su Cinefilos.it

In questa notizia si parla di: Ready Here Sequel Fissata

Ready or Not 2: Il sequel è in arrivo con Samara Weaving e un cast da brivido - Il sequel di "Ready or Not" intitolato "Here I Come" è finalmente alle porte, portando con sé un cast di personaggi inquietanti e un'atmosfera ancora più avvincente.

Samara Weaving è "all in" per il sequel di Ready or Not - La star di Ready or Not Samara Weaving ha confermato di essere più che pronta per un ritorno per un sequel del thriller di successo. Il sequel è stato ufficialmente rivelato all'inizio di quest ... Si legge su msn.com

Ready Or Not 2: Sequel Adds Two Iconic New Cast Members - Don’t count to 100 - just go and see.” Sarah Michelle Gellar and Elijah Wood are the latest stars to be revealed as part of the sequel Ready Or Not: Here I Come’s cast, alongside Samara Weaving, ... Secondo uk.news.yahoo.com

‘Ready or Not’ Sequel Enlists Sarah Michelle Gellar, Elijah Wood - Sarah Michelle Gellar and Elijah Wood are set to star in Searchlight Pictures’ Ready or Not sequel, Ready or Not: Here I Come, joining series star Samara Weaving. The movie, which has begun ... Scrive yahoo.com

Drug Dealer's ABANDONED Mansion with EVERYTHING Left Behind | Criminal Hideout