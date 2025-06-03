Shocked by Israelis Beating an Arab Driver Yet Oblivious to IDF' s War Crimes in Gaza
La brutalità di un gruppo di israeliani contro un autista arabo riaccende il dibattito sui diritti umani nella regione. Questo episodio, inquietante e drammatico, mette in luce una dinamica di potere che ricorda le tensioni più ampie tra Israele e Gaza. Mentre il mondo osserva gli eventi in corso, è cruciale riflettere su come la violenza possa manifestarsi in forme diverse, ma sempre con la stessa tragica conseguenza: l’ingiustizia.
The power dynamics are similar as well: dozens of people against one driver, like the best-equipped army in the world against a helpless Gaza population They kicked him and beat him, threw objects at him and butted him as he lay injured and helpless on the floor of the bus. A crowd of people. 🔗 Leggi su Ilgiornaleditalia.it
Ulteriori approfondimenti disponibili online
Shocked by Israelis Beating an Arab Driver, Yet Oblivious to IDF's War Crimes in Gaza
Da informazione.it: They kicked him and beat him, threw objects at him and butted him as he lay injured and helpless on the floor of the bus. A crowd of people stood around him: Some cheered, others were silent, and a fe ...
Shocked by Oct. 7 failures, Israelis rush to buy guns, with government encouragement
Scrive timesofisrael.com: Leibowitz is not alone in his desire to arm himself. Israelis were shocked by the catastrophic failure of Israel’s much-vaunted security forces to foresee the events of October 7. That shock was ...
Secretary-General Shocked and Appalled by the Violence and Beating by Israeli Security Forces Inside al-Qibli Mosque in Jerusalem – 05 April 2023 Daily Press Briefing by ...
Scrive un.org: Turning to the Middle East, I can tell you that the Secretary-General is shocked and appalled by the images he saw this morning of the violence and beating by Israeli security forces inside the al ...