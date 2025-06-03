Robotics competition and tech fair | protagonisti gli alunni dell' Ic Casale

Giovedì 29 maggio, gli alunni dell'Istituto Comprensivo Casale hanno brillato alla Robotics Competition and Tech Fair di Brindisi, un evento che riflette il crescente interesse per la tecnologia tra i giovani. Circa 300 studenti hanno messo in mostra le loro abilità, dimostrando come l'educazione STEM possa trasformare le menti di domani in pionieri dell'innovazione. Rimanete sintonizzati: il futuro è nelle mani di questi giovani talenti!

BRINDISI - Nella mattinata di giovedì scorso, 29 maggio, l'Istituto Comprensivo Casale ha partecipato alla Robotics Competition and tech fair, organizzata presso la base Ungsc di Brindisi per celebrare l'International Day of Un Pacekeepers. La competizione ha riunito circa 300 tra studenti.

