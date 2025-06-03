Garmin Forerunner 570 e 970 la nuova frontiera degli smartwatch per il running

Scopri la nuova era del running con i Garmin Forerunner 570 e 970! Questi smartwatch non sono solo strumenti di misurazione, ma veri e propri compagni di allenamento, perfetti per triatleti e trail runner. Con funzionalità avanzate dedicate al monitoraggio del benessere, ti aiuteranno a mantenere alta la motivazione ogni giorno. Non è solo sport, è uno stile di vita. Sei pronto a superare i tuoi limiti?

Pensati per chi vuole sentirsi in allenamento tutto il giorno, i nuovi Garmin pensano a triatleti e trail runner senza trascurare benessere e forma fisica. 🔗 Leggi su Wired.it © Wired.it - Garmin Forerunner 570 e 970, la nuova frontiera degli smartwatch per il running

Leggi anche Garmin annuncia i nuovi Forerunner 970 e 570 con chiamate vocali e allenamenti multi-sport - Garmin svela i nuovi Forerunner 970 e 570, dotati di chiamate vocali via smartphone e allenamenti multisport.

