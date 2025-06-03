Cynthia Erivo sarà Gesù in Jesus Christ Superstar | “È nera e queer è blasfemia” la replica dell’attrice

Cynthia Erivo rompe gli schemi! L’attrice, scelta per interpretare Gesù in "Jesus Christ Superstar", risponde con ironia alle critiche su identità e rappresentazione: “Il musical è il posto più gay del mondo”. In un periodo in cui la diversità è sempre più celebrata, la sua audace interpretazione segna un passo avanti nella lotta contro stereotipi e pregiudizi. Un momento storico che invita a riflettere sull'evoluzione della cultura pop!

L'attrice è stata travolta dalle critiche dopo la notizia che sarà lei a interpretare Gesù nel musical Jesus Christ Superstar. Lei scoppia a ridere: "Il musical è il posto più gay del mondo". 🔗 Leggi su Fanpage.it

