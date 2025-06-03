Brad Pitt Pedro Pascal e Alexander Skarsgård | qualcosa accomuna le tre star Ed è ai loro piedi

Brad Pitt, Pedro Pascal e Alexander Skarsgård: tre icone del cinema che condividono un comune denominatore, le audaci macuissardes di Saint Laurent. Questi stivali alti fino alla coscia non sono solo un trend, ma un simbolo di potere e seduzione nel panorama di Hollywood. Con la moda che sfida le convenzioni, il loro fascino sta conquistando anche il grande pubblico. Chi sarà il prossimo a indossarli? Restate sintonizzati!

Per la serie: «These boots are made for Hollywood». I macuissardes alti fino alla coscia di Saint Laurent sono ufficialmente la nuova hit tra i rubacuori dello star system. 🔗 Leggi su Vanityfair.it © Vanityfair.it - Brad Pitt, Pedro Pascal e Alexander Skarsgård: qualcosa accomuna le tre star. Ed è ai loro piedi

