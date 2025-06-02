TNA | Tommy Dreamer invita R-Truth in dopo l’uscita dalla WWE

L'uscita di R-Truth dalla WWE ha lasciato un segno profondo nel mondo del wrestling, suscitando emozioni tra fan e colleghi. Ora, Tommy Dreamer, figura iconica della TNA, ha lanciato un invito su Twitter, aprendo la porta a nuove opportunità. Cosa riserva il futuro per R-Truth? Potrebbe essere l'inizio di un'avventura sorprendente in un contesto sempre più dinamico e in evoluzione. Restate connessi!

L'uscita di R-Truth dalla WWE ha davvero scioccato sia i fan che i colleghi wrestler, ma già in molti si chiedono cosa farà adesso. A quanto pare, il responsabile delle relazioni con i talenti della TNA lo ha invitato a farsi sentire. Tommy Dreamer, capo delle relazioni con i talenti in TNA, ha scritto su Twitter invitando R-Truth a contattarlo dopo la fine del suo contratto con la WWE, dicendo che R-Truth ruba sempre la scena e postando anche una foto di quando lottava in TNA: "Ruba sempre la scena @RonKillings WHATS UP WHATS UP HIT ME UP" He steals every scene he is in @RonKillings WHATS UP WHATS UP HIT ME UP pic.

