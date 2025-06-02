Cobie Smulders si unisce a The Lincoln Lawyer 4 | L’attrice di HIMYM arriva su Netflix

Cobie Smulders, la famosa Robin di How I Met Your Mother, entra nel mondo avvincente di The Lincoln Lawyer 4 su Netflix! Il suo ruolo misterioso ha già innescato il buzz tra i fan, sottolineando come le star delle sitcom stiano conquistando i thriller legali. In un’epoca in cui le serie originali dominano le piattaforme, questo ingresso promette un mix esplosivo di talento e suspense. Non perdere l’occasione di scoprire come si evolve la trama!

La star di How I Met Your Mother, Cobie Smulders, si unisce al cast della quarta stagione della serie Netflix The Lincoln Lawyer, in un ruolo top secret che accende la curiosità. Scopri di più sulla serie e sulla carriera dell'attrice. 🔗 Leggi su Mistermovie.it © Mistermovie.it - Cobie Smulders si unisce a The Lincoln Lawyer 4: L’attrice di HIMYM arriva su Netflix

Leggi anche How I Met Your Mother: ecco cosa ha sussurrato Cobie Smulders a Josh Radnor prima della scena di sesso - Nella serie "How I Met Your Mother", le scene di intimità tra Cobie Smulders e Josh Radnor sono diventate iconicamente divertenti.

Ne parlano su altre fonti

Tom Cruise e la tradizione delle torte al cocco: un dolce regalo per i vip. 🔗Ne parlano su altre fonti

Cobie Smulders on a 'screen-free' home, a 'dying planet' and the canceled 'Stumptown'

Secondo businessinsider.com: Cobie Smulders is best known for her decade-long performance as Robin on CBS's "How I Met Your Mother." Smulders, 39, has also enjoyed a long cinematic career having spent more than a decade at ...

Cobie Smulders celebrates the launch of the Planet Oat Project in Los Angeles

Da dailymail.co.uk: And in wake of the devastation, Cobie Smulders, 38, announced on Wednesday that she has partnered with oatmilk brand Planet Oat on the Planet Oat Project. '#PlanetOatProject is committed to ...

Cobie Smulders

Secondo people.com: It's Now a Fan Event (Exclusive) Cobie Smulders and Taran Killam’s Home Destroyed by Los Angeles Fires: PHOTO Jason Segel on Reuniting with HIMYM Costar Cobie Smulders on Shrinking — and ...