Aaron Cresswell ha dato la scelta per scegliere Wrexham su Leeds United

Il mercato dei trasferimenti infiamma il calcio inglese! Aaron Cresswell ha preferito Wrexham a Leeds United, un segnale che evidenzia l'appeal crescente delle squadre di minore caratura. Con il Wrexham, neo-promosso, pronto a sfidare le aspettative, si apre un dibattito su come i giocatori stiano rivalutando le scelte professionali. Sarà questa la nuova frontiera per chi cerca visibilità senza le pressioni delle big? La domanda resta aperta!

Notizia fresca giunta in redazione: Daniel Farke, manager di Leeds United, gestisce durante una partita di Sky Bet Championship. (Foto di Carl RecineGetty Images) Aaron Cresswell è stato collegato a una mossa a Wrexham durante la finestra di trasferimento estivo e poteva sceglierli su Leeds United. L’outfit da campionato appena promosso sta cercando di migliorare la propria unità difensiva e il 35enne potrebbe essere un’acquisizione utile per loro. È disponibile su un trasferimento gratuito quest’estate e Lee Hendrie crede che un trasferimento a Wrexham potrebbe adattarlo alla prossima stagione. 🔗 Leggi su Justcalcio.com

