WWE | I tag team nel mirino i Wyatt Sicks tornano a seminare terrore

...WWE. Ma è proprio in questo contesto che i Wyatt Sicks, tornati con la loro carica di mistero e terrore, hanno ribaltato le aspettative. La rivalità tra i team si fa sempre più intensa e coinvolgente, riaccendendo l'interesse per il wrestling di coppia. I fan non possono fare a meno di chiedersi: chi avrà la meglio? Rimanete sintonizzati, perché il caos è solo all'inizio!

Con i Wyatt Sicks non si sa mai cosa aspettarsi, e durante l’ultimo episodio di SmackDown ne abbiamo avuto un’altra prova. I campioni di coppia di SmackDown, gli Street Profits, fanno il loro ingresso sul ring. Ford prende la parola per primo e dichiara che la divisione tag team di SmackDown è la migliore in assoluto, superiore a qualsiasi altra in ogni brand o compagnia, e che loro sono alla guida di questa rivoluzione. Dawkins interviene elencando tutte i team che vogliono sfidarli, per poi citare anche i Wyatt. Ford allora afferma che sono pronti a difendere i titoli contro chiunque. Fraxiom, MCMG, #DIY e Street Profits: La divisione tag team si scontra. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net © Zonawrestling.net - WWE: I tag team nel mirino, i Wyatt Sicks tornano a seminare terrore

WWE: I Wyatt Sicks tornano a SmackDown? Avvistamento che fa sperare i fan per stanotte

I Wyatt Sicks, la stable più enigmatica della WWE, potrebbero tornare stasera a SmackDown. Dopo oltre cinque mesi di assenza, sono stati avvistati durante i tapings, surriscaldando i fan in attesa di un possibile ritorno sul ring.

Cerca Video su questo argomento: Wwe Tag Team Mirino Cerca Video Caricamento del Video...

Cosa riportano altre fonti

WWE: Risultati WWE SmackDown 23-05-2025. 🔗Ulteriori approfondimenti disponibili online

Il ritorno di Wyatt Sicks e l'attacco ai tag team a SmackDown

Segnala worldwrestling.it: Wyatt Sicks ha fatto nuovamente la sua comparsa a SmackDown e non sono passati inosservati. Proprio mentre il match per il Campionato di Coppia WWE tra The Street Profits e Fraxiom stava raggiungendo ...

The Steady Decline of Tag Team Wrestling in WWE and AEW

Da bleacherreport.com: Although Nathan Frazer and Axiom's emergence on NXT was one of the few bright spots this year, WWE's main roster has been devoid of meaningful tag-team feuds. The company's use of Pretty Deadly ...

WWE seemingly confirms team name of newly formed Tag Team

Segnala sportskeeda.com: WWE has had a renewed focus on their tag team division, that has been reinforced by the addition of a new tag team. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso combined to take the tag titles away from The Judgment ...