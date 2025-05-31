The Day The Clown Cried di Jerry Lewis | Il Film Perduto Che Potrebbe Finalmente Vedere La Luce

Il mistero di "The Day the Clown Cried" di Jerry Lewis potrebbe finalmente svelarsi! Dopo decenni di attesa, una copia completa del film perduto è stata scoperta da un attore svedese. Questo capolavoro controverso, che affronta temi delicati come l'Olocausto con la satira, rientra nel dibattito attuale su arte e responsabilità. Sarà il momento giusto per riflettere su risate e lacrime? Resta sintonizzato per non perderti questo evento straordin

Scopri la leggenda di The Day The Clown Cried, il controverso film mai uscito di Jerry Lewis, e la clamorosa notizia sul presunto ritrovamento di una copia completa da parte di un attore svedese.

Dopo mezzo secolo, il film che nessuno doveva vedere è tornato alla luce (ma resta un enigma); Che cos’è il red nose day del 22 maggio. 🔗Cosa riportano altre fonti

Controversial Unreleased Film 'The Day the Clown Cried' Has Surfaced After 50 Years

Si legge su msn.com: After more than 50 years sinceJerry Lewissaw his deeply controversial movie get canceled, someone has come out to say that they actually have a copy of The Day the Clown Cried. It is reportedly the ...

Full Cut Of Jerry Lewis’ Most Controversial Film May Have Been Found After 45 Years

Lo riporta msn.com: Swedish actor Hans Crispin claims he has — locked in a bank vault — a full copy of "The Day The Clown Cried," where Lewis plays a clown in a concentration camp.

Full cut of Jerry Lewis'

Si legge su avclub.com: Audiences may one day get to see the completed version of The Day The Clown Cried, a controversial Jerry Lewis film thought to be lost for nearly half a decade. Actor Hans Crispin recently claimed to ...