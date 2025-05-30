King of the Hill | Il Ritorno Attesissimo Ha Una Data! Quando Vedremo i Nuovi Episodi?

Il grande ritorno di "King of the Hill" è finalmente ufficiale: segnatevi la data! I nuovi episodi promettono di riportare in auge le avventure della famiglia Hill, proprio mentre l'interesse per le serie animati nostalgiche cresce. In un'epoca in cui il revival è il re, questo reboot potrebbe non solo farci ridere, ma anche rimettere in discussione i valori familiari di ieri e oggi. Non perdetevi i dettagli su come vive questa iconica famiglia nel mondo moderno!

Segnatevi il calendario! Il reboot della leggendaria serie animata "King of the Hill" sta per sbarcare, con la famiglia Hill pronta a farci ridere di nuovo. Scopri tutti i dettagli sul debutto su Hulu.

