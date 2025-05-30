Jaws @ 50 | il trailer del documentario che promette di racconta la storia segreta definitiva di un capolavoro

Il 2025 segna il cinquantesimo anniversario di uno dei film più iconici della storia del cinema: "Lo squalo". Con il documentario "Jaws @ 50", in arrivo su Disney+ l'11 luglio, si promette di svelare aneddoti e retroscena inediti dalla lavorazione del capolavoro di Spielberg. Un'occasione unica per i fan del grande schermo di scoprire come è nato il mito che ha rivoluzionato l'horror. Preparatevi a tuffarvi nel cuore

Il cinema celebra il cinquantesimo compleanno di "Jaws", un film che ha ridefinito l'horror e il blockbuster.

‘Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story’ Trailer: New Doc About Steven Spielberg’s Classic Blockbuster Kicks Of SharkFest 2025

JAWS @ 50: THE DEFINITIVE INSIDE STORY Premieres July 10 On National Geographic As Crown Jewel Of This Summer’s SHARKFEST

Inside the making of a classic: JAWS @ 50 documentary coming from Nat Geo

