Sparkling Cobbler

Scopri lo Sparkling Cobbler di Cristian, un cocktail fresco e dissetante con note acidule e un tocco frizzante, ideale per ogni momento della giornata. La sua combinazione di Vermouth del Professore Classico, ananas, mela verde e verjus lo rende perfetto come aperitivo leggero e rinfrescante.

L’estro di Cristian ci offre un drink fresco e dissetante, dalle piacevoli e rotonde note acidule e dalla bassa gradazione alcolica che nasce dalla combinazione di Vermouth del Professore Classico, ananas, mela verde e verjus con un tocco di frizzantezza. Adatto a tutti i momenti della giornata e come aperitivo pre-pasto. MILORD Piazza Gian Lorenzo Bernini L'articolo proviene da No News Magazine. 🔗 Leggi su Nonewsmagazine.com © Nonewsmagazine.com - Sparkling Cobbler

