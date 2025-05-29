Julian Alvarez Transfer Anthony Gordon e altro

Scopri gli ultimi aggiornamenti sul trasferimento di Julian Alvarez e Anthony Gordon, due obiettivi caldi di mercato per l'Arsenal. La possibile operazione e le novità più recenti sono al centro di questa notizia, con dettagli e analisi su quanto sia realistica questa pista di mercato.

Notizia fresca giunta in redazione: Max Dowman, Julian Alvarez e Anthony Gordon (foto di James Fearn, Florencia Tan Jun, Michael ReganGetty Images) Julian Alvarez sembra proprio ciò di cui l’Arsenal ha bisogno, ma è realistico?. Ho visto i collegamenti Julian Alvarez e ho avuto molti fan dell’Arsenal che me lo chiedessero. Ma devo ammetterlo, sarei sorpreso se ci fosse molto in questo altro che la speculazione. I rapporti sono emersi dalla Spagna e suggeriscono che l’Arsenal è il club “spingendo il più duro” per Alvarez, ma non riesco proprio a vederlo da solo. Non fraintendetemi, penso che sarebbe una grande firma per l’Arsenal. 🔗 Leggi su Justcalcio.com © Justcalcio.com - Julian Alvarez Transfer, Anthony Gordon e altro

