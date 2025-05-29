Jimmy and Stiggs | Il trailer del folle Horror Sci Fi

Scopri il primo trailer di "Jimmy and Stiggs", il folle e allucinato horror sci-fi di Ely Roth, scritto, diretto e interpretato da Joe Begos. Un mix estremo di fantascienza, body horror, gore e slasher che promette un'esperienza cinematografica senza precedenti. Non perderti le immagini shock di questa nuova produzione inquietante e coinvolgente.

The Horror Section di Ely Roth ha rilasciato da poche ore il primo trailer di Jimmy and Stiggs, il folle e allucinato horrorsci fi scritto, diretto e interpretato da Joe Begos. Jimmy and Stiggs è un estremo mix di fantascienza, Body Horror, Gore e Slasher. Le immagini di questo primo episodio della nuova casa si produzione di Ely Roth sono intrise di sangue e violenza, il tutto accompagnato dalle pesantissime note di “ Just One Fix “ dei Ministry, lo storico gruppo USA di “Alternative Metal”, tra i capostipiti del genere “Industrial”. La trama del film segue Jimmy Lang, un regista di film horror caduto nel degrado più assoluto e “strafatto” di sostanze allucinogene, che viene rapito dagli alieni. 🔗 Leggi su Universalmovies.it © Universalmovies.it - Jimmy and Stiggs | Il trailer del folle Horror Sci Fi

Altre fonti ne stanno dando notizia

‘Jimmy & Stiggs’ Trailer Welcomes the First Mind-Melting Splatterfest To Come From Eli Roth’s The Horror Section [Exclusive] - Presented by Eli Roth’s new banner, the exclusive reveal of the neon-drenched trailer for Jimmy & Stiggs will leave you speechless. Watch it here. 🔗Segnala msn.com

Trailer Drop: "Jimmy and Stiggs" – First Look at Debut Film From Eli Roth’s The Horror Section Delivers Alien Blood and Mayhem - The official trailer for Jimmy and Stiggs has landed, offering horror fans their first chaotic peek into the mind-melting debut feature from Eli Roth’s new production banner, The Horror Section. 🔗finance.yahoo.com scrive

Crazy Trailer for 'Jimmy and Stiggs' Unhinged Alien Battle Neon Horror - "Like They Live meet Dead Alive on speed!" Holy whoa! File this trailer under "OMFG!" The Horror Section has launched an official trailer for a totally batshit crazy indie horror film titled Jimmy and ... 🔗firstshowing.net scrive

Jimmy and Stiggs | Official Trailer | The Horror Section