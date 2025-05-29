Arsenal che affronta il Chelsea Hijack per Viktor Gyokokes | Rapporto

L'Arsenal si trova al centro di una sorprendente battaglia con il Chelsea per acquisire Viktor Gyökeres, secondo quanto riportato recentemente. La stagione passata ha evidenziato la necessità dei Gunners di rinforzare il reparto offensivo, puntando ora a un attaccante versatile come Gyökeres per migliorare la rosa.

Fa notizia quanto riportato poco fa sul web: L’Arsenal non è ancora a casa e si è acceso nella loro battaglia per l’attaccante sportivo Viktor Gyokokes. I Gunners hanno un disperato bisogno di un attaccante dopo essersi diretti nella stagione appena andata a fare affidamento su Kai Havertz adattando il suo gioco naturale per ricoprire il ruolo n. 9. Le ferite all’International Germania e all’attaccante di backup, Gabriel Jesus, hanno solo esposto ulteriormente la carenza. Il problema era ampiamente considerato dietro l’incapacità dell’Arsenal di fornire una sfida più dura per il Liverpool in Premier League. 🔗 Leggi su Justcalcio.com © Justcalcio.com - Arsenal che affronta il Chelsea Hijack per Viktor Gyokokes: Rapporto

L’Arsenal rende Viktor Gyokokes il loro obiettivo di trasferimento principale quest’estate - L'Arsenal ha scelto Viktor Gyokokes, attaccante del Sporting CP, come obiettivo di trasferimento principale per questa estate. 🔗continua a leggere

Cerca Video su questo argomento: Arsenal Affronta Chelsea Hijack Cerca Video Caricamento del Video...

Altre fonti ne stanno dando notizia

Arsenal could hijack Chelsea’s pursuit of key attacking target - According to TeamTalk, the winger is open to a Premier League return, with Chelsea also monitoring his situation. However, Arsenal appear to hold stronger interest, as Mikel Arteta seeks to add ... 🔗Lo riporta sports.yahoo.com

Arsenal worried Chelsea will hijack deal for star by making near-£85m bid - Arsenal are now worried that Premier League rivals Chelsea will hijack their deal for a key target by making a near-£85 million bid, according to reports, despite the Gunners already agreeing ... 🔗Da msn.com

Chelsea transfer hijack to ‘force’ Arsenal ‘offer’ now with PL giants ‘picked’ amid ‘concrete talks’ - According to reports, Chelsea’s interest in RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko could ‘force’ Arsenal to make an offer for their top target this month. Sesko has been linked with several ... 🔗Segnala football365.com