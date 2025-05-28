Yakuza raidou e puyo tetris su nintendo switch 2 | anteprima dell’evento sega

In occasione di un evento stampa dedicato, SEGA ha rivelato entusiasmanti novità sui remaster in arrivo per Nintendo Switch 2, tra cui Yakuza Raidou e Puyo Puyo Tetris. Con questa nuova console, SEGA punta a rivoluzionare l'esperienza di gioco, promettendo titoli iconici rivisitati per un pubblico sempre più ampio. Scopriamo insieme le novità di questo atteso rilascio.

le novità sui remaster in arrivo su nintendo switch 2. In occasione di un evento dedicato alla stampa, SEGA ha presentato alcune delle sue prossime riedizioni rimasterizzate per la Nintendo Switch 2. Questa nuova console si sta delineando come un grande passo avanti nel panorama videoludico, offrendo titoli innovativi e aggiornamenti di classici del passato. Tra le anteprime più attese figurano remake di giochi cult, che promettono di valorizzare le potenzialità hardware e di coinvolgere sia i nostalgici che i nuovi giocatori. demo delle remaster SEGA sulla nintendo switch 2. Durante l’evento presso la sede statunitense di SEGA, sono stati mostrati alcuni titoli in fase di sviluppo, tra cui Yakuza 0: Director’s Cut, RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army e Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S. 🔗 Leggi su Jumptheshark.it © Jumptheshark.it - Yakuza, raidou e puyo tetris su nintendo switch 2: anteprima dell’evento sega

