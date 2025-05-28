Amy Childs la star di TOWIE annulla il matrimonio a pochi giorni dalle nozze | “Ho perso troppo peso”

Amy Childs, celebre protagonista del reality TOWIE, ha annullato il suo matrimonio con Billy Delbosq a pochi giorni dalle nozze, citando il malore della madre e una preoccupante perdita di peso. Visibilmente sconvolta, la star ha espresso la sua devastazione per la decisione di posticipare questo importante evento. Scopri di più su questa difficile situazione.

Amy Childs, star del reality TOWIE, ha annullato il matrimonio con Billy Delbosq dopo il malore della madre e la sua drastica perdita di peso. La star reality si è detta "devastata" dalla decisione di rimandare le nozze. 🔗 Leggi su Fanpage.it © Fanpage.it - Amy Childs, la star di TOWIE annulla il matrimonio a pochi giorni dalle nozze: “Ho perso troppo peso”

Ne parlano su altre fonti

