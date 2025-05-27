The Testaments | Bruce Miller svela collegamenti col finale Handmaid’s Tale e ritorni cast

Nell'attesa del sequel "The Testaments", Bruce Miller, showrunner di "The Handmaid's Tale", svela intriganti collegamenti con il finale della serie originale. Scopri come il futuro di Gilead si sta delineando, con conferme di ritorni nel cast e le speranze di rivedere volti familiari. Preparati a un viaggio nel cuore di un mondo distopico che continua a evolversi.

Il futuro di Gilead prende forma: lo showrunner di The Handmaid's Tale e The Testaments anticipa cosa aspettarsi dal sequel, tra conferme nel cast e speranze per rivedere volti familiari... 🔗 Leggi su Mistermovie.it © Mistermovie.it - The Testaments: Bruce Miller svela collegamenti col finale Handmaid’s Tale e ritorni cast

Ne parlano su altre fonti

'The Testaments' TV Show: What We Know About 'The Handmaid's Tale' Sequel So Far - Use precise geolocation data and actively scan device characteristics for identification. This is done to store and access information on a device and to provide personalised ads and content, ad and ... 🔗Si legge su msn.com

Inside ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Series Finale: Elisabeth Moss and Creator Bruce Miller Explain That Ending - "This is called 'The Handmaid's Tale.' It's her time as a handmaid. And at the end, she's nobody's handmaid: She's Onjune," says Miller, who spoke to THR along with star Elisabeth Moss about the Hulu ... 🔗hollywoodreporter.com scrive

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Finale Is More of a Bridge to ‘The Testaments’ - Steeped in sentimentality yet light on closure, 'The Handmaid's Tale' finale sees June (Elisabeth Moss) struggle to write her own ending. [SPOILERS] ... 🔗Riporta msn.com

Bruce Miller Talks Handmaid’s Tale Finale & The Testaments Transition!