Il Ritorno di How to Train Your Dragon in Live-Action | Ansia Novità e un Sequel Lampo!

Il tanto atteso ritorno di "How to Train Your Dragon" in versione live-action suscita grandi aspettative tra i fan. Il regista Dean DeBlois condivide le sue riflessioni sulle sfide di questo remake, affrontando i timori del pubblico e una nuova visione per la saga. Inoltre, l'annuncio di un sequel a sorpresa aggiunge ulteriore emozione a questa avventura che continua a incantare.

Dean DeBlois si confida sulle sfide del remake live-action di Dragon Trainer, tra dubbi dei fan, un approccio inedito e l'annuncio a sorpresa di un secondo film... 🔗 Leggi su Mistermovie.it © Mistermovie.it - Il Ritorno di “How to Train Your Dragon” in Live-Action: Ansia, Novità e un Sequel Lampo!

