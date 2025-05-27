Exhibition Masterpieces on paper at Museo Miniscalchi-Erizzo | guided tours in english

Scopri l'affascinante esposizione "Masterpieces on Paper" al Museo Miniscalchi-Erizzo, che presenta una selezione di disegni straordinari realizzati da artisti italiani tra il Rinascimento e il Barocco. Questa collezione, apertanel periodo dal 1480 al 1730, offre l'opportunità di ammirare opere di maestri come Giovanni Maria Falconetto e Battista del Moro. Approfitta delle visite guidate in inglese per un'esperienza ancora più coinvolgente.

The exhibition "Masterpieces on Paper. Drawings from the Miniscalchi-Erizzo Museum between the Renaissance and Baroque" is dedicated to a collection of ancient drawings executed between approximately 1480 and 1730 by great Italian artists, including Giovanni Maria Falconetto, Battista del Moro...

