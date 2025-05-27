Exhibition Masterpieces on paper at Museo Miniscalchi-Erizzo | guided tours in english

Scopri l'esposizione "Masterpieces on Paper" al Museo Miniscalchi-Erizzo, un viaggio attraverso i capolavori su carta dal Rinascimento al Barocco. Questa mostra presenta straordinarie opere di artisti italiani come Giovanni Maria Falconetto e Battista del Moro, risalenti tra il 1480 e il 1730. Approfitta delle visite guidate in inglese per esplorare questi tesori artistici e la loro ricca storia.

The exhibition "Masterpieces on Paper. Drawings from the Miniscalchi-Erizzo Museum between the Renaissance and Baroque" is dedicated to a collection of ancient drawings executed between approximately 1480 and 1730 by great Italian artists, including Giovanni Maria Falconetto, Battista del Moro...

