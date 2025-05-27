Biopic su Mick Foley due attori in corsa per il ruolo | Non sarà un’imitazione ma un’interpretazione

Mick Foley ha svelato novità entusiasmanti sul suo atteso biopic, rivelando che non si tratterà di un'imitazione, ma di un'interpretazione autentica della sua vita. Durante il podcast "Casual Conversations with The Classic", ha indicato due attori in corsa per il ruolo, accendendo l'interesse dei fan e promettendo un ritratto profondo e sincero della leggenda dell'hardcore wrestling.

Mick Foley ha appena rivelato un importante aggiornamento sulla tanto vociferata serie biografica dedicata alla sua vita e ha già in mente due possibili attori per interpretarlo sullo schermo. Durante un’intervista al podcast Casual Conversations with The Classic, la leggenda dell’hardcore ha raccontato che una serie TV basata sulla sua carriera è in sviluppo da oltre due anni e che le conversazioni sul casting sono già a buon punto: “C’è davvero qualcosa in lavorazione da un paio d’anni, credo. Forse anche tre. Ho incontrato queste persone per la prima volta anni fa, e nel tempo abbiamo parlato con quattro showrunner... 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net © Zonawrestling.net - Biopic su Mick Foley, due attori in corsa per il ruolo:“Non sarà un’imitazione, ma un’interpretazione”

Su questo argomento da altre fonti

Paul Walter Hauser Spoke with Mick Foley About Biopic TV Series/Film - "I'm literally talking to Mick Foley right now about the potential of playing him in a movie or limited series," Hauser told The Wrap. "I don't know which, and I don't know how, but he and I have ... 🔗Si legge su bleedingcool.com

Who are Mick Foley’s kids and where is he now? All we know as WWE star hospitalized after car crash - Yet again, Mick Foley has come into the spotlight, but this time, it's due to a very serious reason. The wrestling icon was put in a hospital after a car crash accident on April 1, 2025 ... 🔗Secondo msn.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley Details Surprise At Queen Of The Ring Biopic - Hall of Famer Mick Foley offers his candid critique of the movie. His initial reactions focused on the elements that define any popular biopic: props, music, costumes, and accuracy. "I loved it. 🔗Scrive msn.com

Mick Foley: Legendary WWE Wrestler | Full Documentary | Biography