Art for Freedom and Peace

Dal 30 maggio al 1 giugno, Genova ospiterà la mostra “ART for Freedom and Peace” nell'ambito del Festival “Music For Peace”. Ideato dall’artista locale Corrado Leoni, questo progetto riunisce 73 artisti internazionali provenienti da 31 paesi, celebrando l'arte come potente veicolo di libertà e pace. Un'iniziativa che promette di ispirare e unire attraverso la creatività e il dialogo interculturale.

Si svolgerà a Genova, dal 30 maggio al 1 giugno, la mostra “ART for Freedom and Peace”, all’interno del Festival “Music For Peace”. «Art for Freedom and Peace» è un progetto creato dall’artista genovese Corrado Leoni nel 2023 che coinvolge 73 artisti internazionali provenienti da 31 diversi... 🔗 Leggi su Genovatoday.it © Genovatoday.it - Art for Freedom and Peace

Se ne parla anche su altri siti

Art and Politics “Art has been a cry for freedom.” - One way or the other, we always end up legitimizing the “strong man”. One feature of avant-garde art is that it seeks to lay claim to freedom, whether for groups and minorities or for the individual. 🔗goethe.de scrive

Juan Pablo Duarte: A leader who loved art and poetry and fought for freedom and founded a nation - His life was marked by a deep love of freedom, a tireless commitment to his country’s independence, and a desire to create an ideal future for his fellow citizens. Despite being born into a wealthy ... 🔗Lo riporta dominicantoday.com

The Art of Forgetting: A Gift For Life - The article explores the power of forgetting as a tool for peace and freedom, highlighting Nelson Mandela's forgiveness after imprisonment as a prime example. It emphasizes that letting go of grudges ... 🔗Lo riporta msn.com

ART FOR FREEDOM AND PEACE - International Exhibition