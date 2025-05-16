West Bank ethnic cleansing by Israeli settlers in Sa' ir Valley Palestinian residents violently expelled | They come to kill

Nel cuore della Valle di Sa'ir, la comunità palestinese vive un'incubo quotidiano. Recenti attacchi da parte di coloni israeliani hanno portato all'espulsione violenta di famiglie, costrette a fuggire dalla loro terra. La brutalità dei soprusi è testimoniata da eventi tragici che coinvolgono anche i bambini, mentre i legami con la propria terra si spezzano in silenzio.

A few months ago, Israeli settlers expelled Palestinian shepherds from their West Bank village. Two weeks ago, when one of the families came to tend their olive and apricot trees, they were assaulted with clubs and stones in the presence of their children. The family will not be returning to its lan 🔗Leggi su Ilgiornaleditalia.it © Ilgiornaleditalia.it - West Bank, ethnic cleansing by Israeli settlers in Sa'ir Valley, Palestinian residents violently expelled: "They come to kill"

