Trump sale sul Qatar' s b*tch l' aereo da 400 mln$ donato dai reali almeno hanno scelto il nome giusto - il VIDEO fake virale

Un video virale mostra Donald Trump salire su un aereo da 400 milioni di dollari, presuntamente donato dai reali del Qatar, con una scritta provocatoria sulla fiancata. Tuttavia, si tratta di un falso. La clip ha suscitado ampie discussioni, ma il contenuto ingannevole solleva interrogativi sulla veridicità delle informazioni condivise sui social media.

Il tycoon sale su un aereo con una scritta sulla fiancata che non lascia spazio ad interpretazioni. Tuttavia, il video è fake Il presidente americano Donald Trump "sale sul Qatar's bitch, l'aereo da 400 milioni di dollari che gli è stato donato dai reali di Doha". In queste ore sta circolando 🔗Leggi su Ilgiornaleditalia.it © Ilgiornaleditalia.it - Trump "sale sul Qatar's b*tch, l'aereo da 400 mln$ donato dai reali, almeno hanno scelto il nome giusto" - il VIDEO fake virale

