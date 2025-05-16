Tim Curry star di Rocky Horror Picture Show | ecco com’è oggi 13 anni dopo l’ictus

Tim Curry, l'iconico protagonista del "Rocky Horror Picture Show", riemerge 13 anni dopo l'ictus che ha cambiato la sua vita. Recentemente fotografato a Los Angeles con il suo assistente, l'attore britannico ha scelto di ritirarsi dalla vita pubblica. Scopri come sta oggi e il suo percorso dopo la malattia. Continua a leggere...

Tim Curry, l'iconico attore britannico, è stato fotografato a Los Angeles accompagnato dal suo assistente. L'attore, 13 anni dopo l'ictus che lo ha colpito, si è ritirato a vita privata. 🔗Leggi su Fanpage.it © Fanpage.it - Tim Curry, star di Rocky Horror Picture Show: ecco com’è oggi 13 anni dopo l’ictus

Le notizie più recenti da fonti esterne

Tim Curry, star di Rocky Horror Picture Show: ecco com’è oggi 13 anni dopo l’ictus

Si legge su fanpage.it: Tim Curry è un pezzo di storia del cinema. La star di Rocky Horror, 79 anni, è stata avvistata giovedì a Los Angeles mentre veniva accompagnato in sedia a rotelle. Tim Curry è estremamente popolare ...

Legendary Brit actor Tim Curry seen on rare outing with his carer 13 years after Rocky Horror star suffered a stroke

Lo riporta thesun.co.uk: LEGENDARY British actor Tim Curry was seen on a rare outing in Los Angeles today, 13 years after suffering a major stroke. The 79-year-old was spotted leaving Gelson’s supermarket wearing a red ...

Rocky Horror star Tim Curry seen in rare outing in Los Angeles 13 years after suffering life-changing stroke

Scrive dailymail.co.uk: The Rocky Horror star, 79, was pictured leaving Gelson's supermarket in the sunny city on the west coast while being pushed in a wheelchair.

Potrebbe interessarti su Zazoom

Il piccolo Gabriele Del Moro sconfitto dal male a soli 14 anni

Gabriele Del Moro, che da mesi combatteva una terribile malattia, ieri 31 ottobre, all'ospedale Meyer di Firenze, non ce l'ha fatta.