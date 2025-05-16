The Resurrection of the Christ | Sarà Lionsgate a distribuire il film

Lionsgate distribuirà "The Resurrection of the Christ", sequel de "La Passione di Cristo" di Mel Gibson. Dopo anni di attesa e voci sul progetto, il regista è finalmente pronto a dare vita a questo atteso film, che promette di approfondire la storia e l'impatto della resurrezione.

The Resurrection of the Christ, sequel del film di Mel Gibson “La Passione di Cristo”, ha trovato un partner hollywoodiano in Lionsgate. Dopo anni di rumors, anticipazioni e dichiarazioni ufficiali, il regista Mel Gibson sembra pronto per iniziare i lavori di realizzazione del sequel di La Passione di Cristo, ovvero La Resurrezione di Cristo (in originale The Resurrection of the Christ). Secondo un articolo di Deadline, infatti, il regista si è accordato con Liosgate per produrre e distribuire il film. Lionsgate si unirà alla Icon Productions di Gibson e Brucey Davey. L’annuncio è arrivato questo giovedì attraverso una dichiarazione congiunta offerta da Adam Fogelson, presidente del Lionsgate Motion Picture Group e di Gibson. “ Per moltissime persone in tutto il mondo, La Resurrezione di Cristo è l’evento cinematografico più atteso dell’ultima generazione. 🔗Leggi su Universalmovies.it © Universalmovies.it - The Resurrection of the Christ | Sarà Lionsgate a distribuire il film

Mel Gibson sceglie la Lionsgate per The Resurrection of the Christ

Lo riporta cinefilos.it: Mel Gibson sceglie Lionsgate come partner produttivo del suo nuovo progetto da regista: The Resurrection of the Christ.

Mel Gibson’s ‘The Resurrection of the Christ’ Finds Studio Partner in Lionsgate

Come scrive msn.com: The deal continues Gibson’s long association with Lionsgate, where he made his two most recent films: the Oscar-nominated war movie Hacksaw Ridge and the thriller Flight Risk, starring Mark Wahlberg ...

The Resurrection of the Christ: Jesus Returns in Mel Gibson’s Passion Sequel

Secondo msn.com: The Resurrection of the Christ picks up where The Passion left off, but this time it’s less sermon and more supernatural showdown.

