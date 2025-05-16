Mister Movie | Fantastic Four First Steps | Funko Pops Rivelano Franklin Richards Potentissimo Personaggio MCU

Scopri le novità dal mondo Marvel con i primi Funko Pop di "The Fantastic Four: First Steps". Questi esclusivi pezzi da collezione rivelano la presenza di Franklin Richards, un personaggio potentissimo nell'universo MCU. Approfondisci il suo ruolo e altre notizie su MisterMovie.it, la tua fonte di intrattenimento!

I primi Funko Pop di The Fantastic Four: First Steps svelano un dettaglio cruciale: la presenza di Franklin Richards, un nome che nel mondo Marvel significa poteri inimmaginabili. Ecco perché è importante per il futuro MCU.

Fantastic Four (2005) Cast List

Scrive beebom.com: Here we have enlisted the cast of Fantastic Four 2005. Taking up the role of Reed Richards or Mister Fantastic, Ioan Gruffudd appears in this movie. We get to see him and Victor Von Doom work together ...

I'm Convinced The Fantastic Four's Newest Trailer Confirms Mister Fantastic Is Getting A Story Iron Man Had To Wait 7 Years For In His Movie Debut

Come scrive msn.com: After watching the newest The Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer, I'm convinced the MCU is giving Mister Fantastic a story Iron Man waited 7 years to get in his movie debut. While there's still ...

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Get Retro Character Posters for MCU Movie

Segnala msn.com: New, retro-looking character posters for Marvel's The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which will be released this July, have been unveiled.

