Boston Blue | Ernie Hudson Si Unisce a Donnie Wahlberg nella Nuova Serie Eredità di Blue Bloods

In un emozionante sviluppo per "Boston Blue", Ernie Hudson si unisce al cast al fianco di Donnie Wahlberg. Questa nuova serie, che continua il leggendario percorso di "Blue Bloods", promette di portare intriganti storie e dinamiche familiari. I fan possono aspettarsi un mix di suspense e dramma con la presenza di Hudson, icona del cinema.

Grandi notizie dal fronte casting per Boston Blue, il nuovo progetto che segue le orme di Blue Bloods. Accanto a Donnie Wahlberg, arriva una leggenda del cinema: Ernie Hudson. 🔗Leggi su Mistermovie.it © Mistermovie.it - Boston Blue: Ernie Hudson Si Unisce a Donnie Wahlberg nella Nuova Serie Eredità di Blue Bloods

Ne parlano su altre fonti

Ernie Hudson Joins New CBS Series ‘Boston Blue’

Scrive msn.com: Ernie Hudson has been tapped as a series regular opposite Donnie Wahlberg and Sonequa Martin-Green in CBS' Blue Bloods universe series Boston Blue.

‘Blue Bloods' Spinoff ‘Boston Blue' Casts Ernie Hudson

Come scrive msn.com: Ernie Hudson has joined “Boston Blue,” CBS’ upcoming spinoff of “Blue Bloods,” as a series regular. The series stars Donnie Wahlberg as his “Blue Bloods” character, detective Danny Reagan, who moves ...

Ernie Hudson Talks Famous Mustache & Future of ‘Ghostbusters’ Ahead of ‘The Masked Singer’s’ Themed Ghostbuster Night

Secondo msn.com: Ernie Hudson recently appeared on The Bob & Tom Show, chatting about everything from his work in voice acting to his signature mustache and what’s next for the Ghostbusters franchise.

Potrebbe interessarti su Zazoom

Le Cuffie ASTRO A40 TR e le G PRO ricevono il microfono Blue Icepop

Oggi, Blue annuncia il Blue Icepop per le Cuffie ASTRO A40 TR e per le cuffie della linea Logitech G PRO.