Ashes to Ashes - The fall and rise of Major Tom il mito di David Bowie rivive al Teatro Govi

Il Teatro Govi di Genova ospita “Ashes to Ashes - The fall and rise of Major Tom”, un emozionante omaggio al genio di David Bowie. Sabato 17, il pubblico potrà immergersi in un viaggio attraverso la sua musica iconica e la sua narrativa affascinante, riscoprendo il mito di Major Tom in un'esperienza indimenticabile. Non mancate!

Il Teatro Govi di Genova si prepara ad accogliere “Ashes to Ashes - The fall and rise of Major Tom”, uno spettacolo teatrale e musicale che celebra l’universo visionario di David Bowie, con una narrazione avvincente e un’esecuzione dal vivo delle sue canzoni più iconiche. Appuntamento sabato 17. 🔗Leggi su Genovatoday.it © Genovatoday.it - “Ashes to Ashes - The fall and rise of Major Tom”, il mito di David Bowie rivive al Teatro Govi

