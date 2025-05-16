Ashes to Ashes - The fall and rise of Major Tom il mito di David Bowie rivive al Teatro Govi

Genovatoday.it | 16 mag 2025 | 🔊 Ascolta la notizia

Il Teatro Govi di Genova ospita “Ashes to Ashes - The fall and rise of Major Tom”, un emozionante omaggio al genio di David Bowie. Sabato 17, il pubblico potrà immergersi in un viaggio attraverso la sua musica iconica e la sua narrativa affascinante, riscoprendo il mito di Major Tom in un'esperienza indimenticabile. Non mancate!

Il Teatro Govi di Genova si prepara ad accogliere “Ashes to Ashes - The fall and rise of Major Tom”, uno spettacolo teatrale e musicale che celebra l’universo visionario di David Bowie, con una narrazione avvincente e un’esecuzione dal vivo delle sue canzoni più iconiche. Appuntamento sabato 17. 🔗Leggi su Genovatoday.it

© Genovatoday.it - “Ashes to Ashes - The fall and rise of Major Tom”, il mito di David Bowie rivive al Teatro Govi

