Virus Power National Trophy 2025 tre giorni con 100 centauri sulla Deruta-Castelleone

Deruta si prepara ad accogliere la seconda tappa del Virus Power National Trophy 2025, un evento motoristico esclusivo che porterà oltre 100 centauri a sfidarsi lungo il suggestivo tracciato che conduce a Castelleone. Da venerdì a domenica, adrenalina e passione per le moto prenderanno vita in un weekend imperdibile. Scopri il programma della prima giornata!

Tutto pronto a Deruta per la seconda tappa dell'evento motoristico Virus Power National Trophy 2025 che si terrà da venerdì a domenica lungo il tracciato che lungo la strada provinciale porta al borgo di Castelleone con oltre cento partecipanti. Il programma prevede, nella giornata di venerdì.

