Woof Studios Makes History | First African Creator Agency to Lead Delegation at Cannes Lions 2025

Woof Studios, Africa's leading Creator Service Provider (CSP), is making history by becoming the first African creator agency to lead a delegation at the prestigious Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity 2025. From June 16 to 20, Woof Studios will proudly represent Africa at LIONS Creators, the conference dedicated to global creators and the creator economy.

