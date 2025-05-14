While Netanyahu legitimizes genocide in Gaza makes mistakes and fancies himself as Captain America Trump throws a lifeline to Israel

Mentre Netanyahu, fra errori e illusioni di invincibilità, giustifica la violenza a Gaza, Trump si propone come salvatore per Israele. La rottura del cessate il fuoco con Hamas, avvenuta il 18 marzo, si rivela disastrosa, infliggendo danni morali e strategici. Solo un intervento decisivo può fermare il corso ingovernabile intrapreso dal premier israeliano.

Netanyahu's decision to break the cease-fire with Hamas, which has already caused Israel immense moral, political, diplomatic and strategic damage, is leading to a total disaster. Only one person can stop him Israel's decision to break the cease-fire with Hamas on March 18 is emerging as the 🔗Leggi su Ilgiornaleditalia.it © Ilgiornaleditalia.it - While Netanyahu legitimizes genocide in Gaza, makes mistakes and fancies himself as Captain America, Trump throws a lifeline to Israel

Se ne parla anche su altri siti

Cartography of Genocide: Why Netanyahu Erased Palestine from the Map

Si legge su palestinechronicle.com: When asked why his latest map has erased the whole of the West Bank, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu retorted with the most ... active pressure and direct sanctions. Those who use genocide ...

Netanyahu slams UN council behind ‘genocide’ report as ‘antisemitic, irrelevant’

Secondo msn.com: The post Netanyahu slams UN council behind ‘genocide’ report as ‘antisemitic, irrelevant’ appeared first on The Times of Israel. Never miss important Israel stories - get the free Times of ...

Netanyahu’s losing game: Isolation in the US, genocide in Gaza

Lo riporta dailysabah.com: Despite extensive documentation by international organizations such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, the Israeli government has escalated its attacks under the guise of security while ...