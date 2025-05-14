Mister Movie | Sinners Box Office | Film di Ryan Coogler Fa Record Storici R-Rated e Horror

Il nuovo film di Ryan Coogler, "Sinners", sta riscrivendo la storia del box office con risultati da record nel genere horror R-rated. Grazie a trame avvincenti e un'interpretazione magistrale, il film ha catturato l'attenzione del pubblico e della critica. Scopri di più su MisterMovie.it, il tuo hub per le ultime novità dall'universo dell'intrattenimento!

Il nuovo attesissimo film di Ryan Coogler, Sinners, sta letteralmente demolendo le classifiche del box office, entrando prepotentemente tra i titoli più redditizi nella storia del cinema R-rated e horror negli Stati Uniti.

Cosa riportano altre fonti

Sinners’ Box Office Is Outpacing Almost Every Other Vampire Movie Ever Made

Scrive comicbook.com: What bloodsucking movies are ahead of Sinners? Just the three Hotel Transylvania movies, and there’s a better than decent chance it will beat the highest-grossing of them (Hotel Transylvania 2 ...

Box Office: ‘Sinners’ Makes $4.7 Million in Previews

Come scrive variety.com: Michael B. Jordan and director Ryan Coogler are sinking their teeth into the box office once again. Their new horror movie “Sinners” has made $4.7 million in Thursday previews at the box ...

‘Sinners’ reigns at box office for second straight week

Secondo nypost.com: “Sinners” is still stirring up trouble in the box office, beating out all the other movies for the second week in a row. The horror film, which was fittingly released on Good Friday, took in $ ...

