Quando è la finale del Playoff del League Two 2025? Data ora di kickoff sede e come funzionano i playoff EFL

La finale del playoff del League Two 2025 si terrà il 12 maggio alle 20:00, presso il Wembley Stadium. Questo match cruciale determinerà l'ultima squadra promossa al terzo livello del calcio inglese. I playoff EFL offrono a squadre classificate tra il quarto e il settimo posto un'ulteriore opportunità di avanzare, rendendo la competizione ancora più avvincente.

L'ultima slot di promozione al terzo livello del calcio inglese sarà decisa nella finale di play-off del 202425 League Two. Crawley Town ha terminato nella posizione più bassa delle squadre di play-off della scorsa stagione, ma ha trionfato negli spareggi, inizialmente battendo MK Dons 8-1 in totale in semifinale. Hanno quindi battuto Crewe Alexandra, che era arrivato sesto, 2-0 in finale, sebbene i Red Devils abbiano subito un'immediata retrocessione dalla League One in questa stagione. La finale di play-off della League Two di questa stagione si svolgerà lunedì 26 maggio 2025, dando ai vincitori meno di tre mesi per prepararsi alla nuova campagna EFL, che inizia il secondo fine settimana di agosto.

