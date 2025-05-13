Kenny Omega critica il wrestling moderno | Nel ’92 Logan Paul sarebbe stato pestato

LoganPaul ha avuto un grande impatto in WWE grazie alle sue abilità sul ring, nonostante sia ancora relativamente nuovo nel mondo del wrestling. Tuttavia, KennyOmega ha criticato lo stato attuale del wrestling, affermando che i lottatori degli anni ’90 avrebbero facilmente messo al loro posto uno come LoganPaul.Parlando con Adi Shankar, Omega ha spiegato che oggi è molto più facile entrare nell’industria rispetto al passato. Ha sottolineato come un personaggio come LoganPaul, nel 1992, sarebbestato preso a botte nello spogliatoio, perché all’epoca il wrestling era un ambiente chiuso e poco accogliente verso gli “estranei”:“Oggi è incredibilmente più facile. È più facile perché uno come LoganPaul nel ’92 sarebbestato pestato nello spogliatoio, tipo: ‘Che ci fai qui?’ Capisci cosa intendo? All’epoca era un ecosistema chiuso. 🔗Leggi su Zonawrestling.net © Zonawrestling.net - Kenny Omega critica il wrestling moderno:“Nel ’92 Logan Paul sarebbe stato pestato”

