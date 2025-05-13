Bikers on the road celebra Carmine Notaro | un evento che unisce memoria territorio e benessere

Il 17 e 18 maggio 2025, Lauro, suggestivo borgo in provincia di Avellino, ospiterà la IV edizione di "Bikers on the Road", un evento dedicato allo sport, al benessere e alla memoria di Carmine Notaro, fondatore dell’ASD Bikers. Un weekend per celebrare il territorio e promuovere valori di prevenzione e comunità.

Un weekend dedicato allo sport e alla prevenzione. Il 17 e 18 maggio 2025 Lauro, borgo storico in provincia di Avellino, sarà palcoscenico di un evento cicloturistico giunto alla sua IV edizione, dedicato quest’anno alla memoria del suo ideatore, CarmineNotaro, primo presidente dell’ASD Bikers. 🔗Leggi su Avellinotoday.it © Avellinotoday.it - “Bikers on the road” celebra Carmine Notaro: un evento che unisce memoria, territorio e benessere

