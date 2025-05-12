Mister Movie | Masters of the Universe | Il Ritorno Epico con Knight Galitzine Mendes e Leto nel Film 2026

Scopri il ritorno epico di "Masters of the Universe" nel 2026! Sotto la direzione di Travis Knight, il cast stellare composto da Nicholas Galitzine, Camila Mendes e Jared Leto promette avventure mozzafiato. Resta aggiornato con MisterMovie.it per tutte le novità sul film! Visita il sito per saperne di più.

Tutto sul nuovo Film di Masters of the Universe: Travis Knight dirige Nicholas Galitzine (He-Man), Camila Mendes (Teela) e Jared Leto (SkeLetor) in un'avventura epica per Eternia. Uscita 2026.

Mister Movie | Camila Mendes È Teela: Prime Foto dal Set di Masters of the Universe! - Articolo Offerto da MisterMovie.it Su Mister Movie trovi Notizie dal mondo dell'Intrattenimento! Collegati al sito https://www.mistermovie.it. Scopri le prime immagini esclusive di Camila Mendes nei panni di Teela nel reboot live-action di Masters of the Universe! Un look che omaggia il passato, ma con uno sguardo al futuro. 🔗Leggi su mistermovie.it

Mister Movie | Masters of the Universe: Camila Mendes Svela il Segreto di Nicholas Galitzine! - Camila Mendes, reduce dal lancio della sua satira televisiva "Idiotka", ha rilasciato interessanti dichiarazioni sul suo ruolo nell'attesissimo film live-action "Masters of the Universe". L'attrice interpreterà Teela, figura chiave al fianco di He-Man, impersonato da Nicholas Galitzine. L'attenzione si è subito focalizzata sull'interpretazione di Galitzine, e Mendes non si è tirata indietro nel rivelare cosa rende la sua performance così speciale. 🔗Leggi su mistermovie.it

Mister Movie | Masters of the Universe: Nicholas Galitzine Trasforma il Mito! Data Uscita - Ecco cosa sappiamo sul ritorno di He-Man! Amazon MGM Studios ha tolto il velo al tanto atteso film "Masters of the Universe" durante il CinemaCon, e le prime immagini promettono uno spettacolo epico. Preparati a un'immersione totale nel mondo di Eternia! He-Man Prende Vita: Il Sizzle Reel che Ha Infiammato il CinemaConIl sizzle reel mostrato al CinemaCon ha rivelato set londinesi imponenti, con sfondi intricati, spade scintillanti e accessori dettagliati. 🔗Leggi su mistermovie.it

The long-delayed Masters of the Universe movie has found yet another He-Man actor - and it's unexpected to say the least - According to Variety, Galitzine will play He-Man, a popular Mattel action figure turned TV and comic book hero, in the officially greenlit Masters of the Universe movie. Travis Knight (Bumblebee ... 🔗msn.com

The Masters of the Universe Live-Action Movie Has Finally Found Its He-Man - Nicholas Galitzine will star as He-Man in upcoming Masters of the Universe film. The film has faced significant delays but is now moving forward with a release date of June 5, 2026. Previous ... 🔗msn.com